Posted on: January 23, 2025 12:19 PM

The Most Reverend Maimbo Mndolwa, Archbishop and Primate of Tanzania, has been appointed as the Anglican Communion's representative to the UN Refugee Agency’s (UNHCR) Multi-Religious Council of Leaders.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) formed the Multi-Religious Council in 2020 with Religions for Peace. It strengthens collective efforts across regions and faiths in global advocacy, conflict prevention, reconciliation, peacebuilding and social cohesion initiatives.

The Multi-Religious Council comprises a group of religious and spiritual leaders who will provide impetus to the pledges made at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, and provide input into the next one in 2027. The Global Refugee Forum is the world’s largest international gathering of refugees held every four years by UNHCR.

Members of the Multi-Religious Council were identified based on having served as strong advocates for conflict prevention, reconciliation and peacebuilding in humanitarian and forced displacement contexts.

The Most Reverend Maimbo Mndolwa is the Archbishop of Tanzania and a leader in humanitarian efforts. He has worked with the Tanzanian government to rescue over 200 Ethiopians from human trafficking and, more recently, to secure the safe return of 11 girls who were at risk of being trafficked. His international work includes addressing cross-border issues, such as the safe return of displaced people to Burundi and easing tensions on the Mozambique-Tanzania border, where violent insurgencies have emerged.

In addition to his humanitarian work, Archbishop Maimbo is a strong advocate for historical justice regarding enslavement. He regularly speaks, teaches, and preaches at international conferences and on national media about the dangers of displacement and the risks of being trafficked into slavery.

Speaking of the appointment he said: “Some of the most vulnerable people in society are refugees or displaced people. Many are fleeing conflict, environmental crisis or seeking better opportunities, yet as refugees, often find themselves exposed to new situations of risk and danger. It’s vital that religious leaders work with governments to address this humanitarian crisis and help people find routes to safety and a more hopeful future. I will do all that I can to play my part on the UNHCR Multi-Religious Council.”

The Rt Rev Mark Eddington from the Episcopal Church has also been appointed to the council. In a statement to the Episcopal News Service, Bishop Mark said: “As a member of a church with a historic commitment to resettling refugees in the U.S. and welcoming refugees wherever in the world we’re present, I’m pleased to have a chance to bring our perspectives to the work of the High Commissioner’s office.”

Referencing the valuable role of religious leaders in humanitarian work, the UNHCR states that: “Faith communities have long offered sanctuary to refugees in their journey to safety, as first responders meeting protection or service delivery needs and supporting communities to find solutions such as private sponsorship programmes. This commitment comes from religious teachings, as well as a long-term commitment to upholding human rights.”



