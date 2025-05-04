Anglican Alliance announces appointment of new Executive Director

The Anglican Alliance has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Robert Dawes. Rob will take over the leadership of the Anglican Alliance when the Revd Canon Rachel Carnegie steps down in October 2024. He will be working with colleagues in the global Anglican Alliance team, along with partner churches and agencies across the Anglican Communion.

Rob Dawes comes to the Anglican Alliance with long leadership experience at Mothers’ Union. Serving as Director of Development at Mothers’ Union, he has led the team’s work in enabling Mothers’ Union members worldwide to live out their Christian faith by helping to create sustainable, holistic change in their communities. He has worked for two decades in community development in the UK, Tanzania, Zambia, Honduras and globally across the Communion. For the last 12 years Rob has also served as a visiting lecturer at the University of East London, teaching project design and management to masters level, enabling students to implement best practice in their own careers.

Rob has been a very active participant in the Anglican Alliance since its earliest days. Over the years he has played a key role in the Alliance’s journey, helping to shape their focus on Asset-Based Church and Community Transformation as well as serving on their Covid-19 Global Task Force.

Announcing the appointment, Archbishop Albert Chama, Primate of the Church of the Province of Central Africa and Chair of the Anglican Alliance Board said, “Rob Dawes brings to the Anglican Alliance a wonderful understanding of the Anglican Communion and the relationships that sustain our life together. Rob is passionate about working with members of local churches across our provinces. Through his background with Mothers’ Union, Rob brings a wealth of experience that will help our Anglican family of churches and agencies to work for a world free of poverty, inequality and injustice. He will help us raise the voice of the vulnerable, reconcile those in conflict and safeguard the earth.”

On accepting the role of Executive Director, Rob said: “I am incredibly humbled and excited by this God given opportunity to work together with the most amazing people around the world, in a way that releases people to achieve the impossible for their communities across the globe together. For the last fifteen years I have been working globally for Mothers’ Union and the Church, with the most inspiring people and organisations, rolling out innovative life-giving programmes. I look forward to continuing to facilitate and build on the success the Anglican Alliance has already achieved.”

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, said: “As the Anglican Communion Office works to serve the life of the Anglican Communion, our collaboration with the Anglican Alliance is important and valuable. I am delighted that Rob Dawes will be joining the Anglican Alliance as Executive Director in October this year. Through his experience at Mothers' Union, Rob has forged important partnerships with Anglican groups around the world, and as a result has a strong appreciation for the strengths and needs of diverse church communities. This will stand him in good stead as he takes up his leadership role with the Anglican Alliance.”

Bishop Anthony continued: “I express sincere thanks to the Revd Canon Rachel Carnegie, for her service and leadership at the Anglican Alliance since its creation following the 2008 Lambeth Conference. She has consistently developed the vision of the Alliance, to value diverse participation across the Communion as they work on matters of justice, poverty and relief. She will be greatly missed, and we pray for her as she prepares to take up the next chapter in her vocation."

Responding to Rob’s appointment, Rachel Carnegie said: “I am thrilled that Rob has been appointed by the Trustees to take over the leadership of the Anglican Alliance. Having served together for many years in the Communion, I know Rob to be a person of deep faith, insight and sensitivity, with a wonderful ability to draw together and build on the vision and skills of others. I know he will prove to be an inspiring and enabling leader of the brilliant staff team and a wise and encouraging colleague to all who gather in the Anglican Alliance family of churches and agencies. I join others in delighting in this appointment and praying for Rob and the wonderful Mothers’ Union in the period of transition.”

The Anglican Alliance has asked for prayers for Rob Dawes as he takes up this new role and for the Anglican Alliance as it continues to support the Communion in serving God’s Mission in the world.