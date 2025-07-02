Pentecostal and Anglican Leaders Celebrate Unity and Shared Mission at IPAC Meeting

Posted on: July 2, 2025 8:51 AM

The fourth annual meeting of the International Pentecostal–Anglican Commission (IPAC) took place from 21 to 27 June 2025 at St Columba’s House in Woking, England. Convened with the supporter of the Anglican Consultative Council and the Pentecostal World Fellowship, the Commission continues to explore ecumenical dialogue between the Anglican Communion and Pentecostal churches worldwide.

This year’s meeting built on previous dialogues by deepening discussions on holiness, sacramentality, worship, and the call to renewal. Emphasis was placed on the theme of mission and service, with the presentation of papers that will contribute to a final report due in 2026. Working groups were established to take this forward in preparation for next year’s gathering.

Participants shared stories and case studies from their own contexts, highlighting the dynamic and evolving relationships between Anglicans and Pentecostals globally. Morning and evening prayers were led alternately by members of each tradition, fostering a spirit of mutual respect and worshipful fellowship.

Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Canon Dr Christopher Wells, Director of Unity, Faith and Order at the Anglican Communion Office, said:

“This meeting of IPAC was refreshing and invigorating, as we further refined our shared views about prayer and worship, holiness, and mission, as given by God to the one Body of the Church. We are learning together about the rich diversity of tribes and tongues and nations, as all of Scripture affirms; there is no one-size-fits-all style of worship, or form/pattern of ecclesial gathering. Charismatics who are members of every church of the Church also have role to play in urging inter-ecclesial charity and cooperation, in the one Spirit, one Lord, one faith, and one (water) baptism (Eph 4). God is calling us to view our communions as complementary and non-competitive, in order that we may grow and walk together, and come to ‘one mind’ (1 Pet 3:8) about essentials.”

The Commission also engaged with local Anglican ministry in the Diocese of Guildford, attending Sunday morning worship at St Saviour’s, Guildford, and Choral Evensong at Guildford Cathedral, where Bishop Royce Victor, Co-Chair of the Commission, preached. Members met with the Right Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford, and members of his clergy team to hear about local mission and church planting initiatives.

The Revd Professor Jacqueline Grey of the Australian Christian Churches offered the following reflection on behalf of the Pentecostal delegation: