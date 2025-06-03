Posted on: June 3, 2025 8:31 AM

Representatives from 16 world Communions gathered in Assisi from May 5-7, to discuss the development of a common liturgical celebration focused on creation. This included the Anglican Communion, Baptist World Alliance, Roman Catholic Church, Lutheran World Federation and Eastern Orthodox churches.

Christian traditions have a yearly cycle or liturgical year, with different seasons and events, including feasts and holy days. They commemorate important aspects of Christian history and theology.

The ecumenical dialogue in Assisi explored whether a new liturgical feast of creation could be developed and celebrated across a number of Christian calendars. It was a continuation of discussions that were held in Assisi in 2024.

Primarily, a “New Liturgical Feast” would focus on God as the creator, with creation understood as coming into being through Christ. Discussions highlighted that liturgy should draw the Church into deeper participation in this divine mystery.

Environmental and ecological concerns are also important dimensions to the dialogue. In an age where environmental crisis continues to impact people and planet, a common liturgical celebration could help churches to consider their responsibility to care for God's creation.

However, in a gathering designed to discuss the theological, liturgical and procedural considerations, there was common agreement that the emphasis of a shared celebration must focus primarily on God as creator, and not creation itself. In line with this, it was felt that the emerging title of “Feast of Creation” (which is gaining widespread support), would need to be extended to “Feast of Creation: Celebrating the Creator God and Christ in Creation.”

The discussions in Assisi broadly affirmed 1 September (or the following Sunday) as a preferred date, which aligns with a seasonal focus on Creation in many Communions.

In the Orthodox Church, September 1 is the “Feast of Indiction” marking the beginning of the ecclesiastical year. In 1989, the Ecumenical Patriarchate Dimitrios also designated the day for prayers and supplications for the protection of the natural world.

In 2015, Pope Francis also identified September 1 as the “World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation” for the Catholic Church. The World Council of Churches also created a month-long “Season of Creation” from September 1- October 4. It is commemorated each year by many Christian denominations, including the Anglican Communion.

There are hopes that agreement for the Feast of Creation might be achieved in 2025. This would be significant as 2025 is the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which gave rise to the Nicene Creed, a unifying statement of faith. It is also a rare year in which Easter has fallen on the same day in the Eastern and Western calendars.

To make the most of the Nicene Anniversary, the Assisi conference discussed the possibility of a preliminary "hand-shake" event in Istanbul in November, to coincide with the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch and other communion leaders. A second signing ceremony could then be held in 2026.

To make this a possibility, more preparation work will be undertaken. The Assisi dialogue was supported by subsequent Working Group Sessions. The group will work on several stages of consultation, which will engage representatives from global north, global south and indigenous communities. Representatives from four communions will draft a unifying Statement of Intent, outlining the vision and invitation for a common liturgical celebration, and a collaborative process for its formal adoption.

The Working Group also agreed that liturgical development for the feast would follow after agreement for a common celebration. Lectionary would draw on Christological themes and integrate lament over ecological loss and hope in divine renewal.

While the Assisi conference discussions were positive, there was no official Vatican representation because of the vacancy in the See of Peter. An approach is being made to the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity to secure a representative.

Sharing their support for the process, a number of Communion representatives shared statements. In his opening address, the Rt Revd Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, Moderator of the World Council of Churches Central Committee, said: "Let us pursue the Assisi process for an ecumenically shared feast of creation as such a witness for unity, so that this ecumenical dream for the third millennium may come true. It will be a strong expression of what Jesus called us to be: salt of the earth and light of the world!"

The Rt Revd Anthony Ball, Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, attended the Conference and said: “The work done leading up to this conference, and emerging from it, marks a significant contribution to the ecumenical journey. A shared liturgical Feast would be a powerful sign of our unity and a call for the global Church to celebrate the mystery of Creation while taking action to care for our common home.”

The Rt Revd Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, sent a message of goodwill to the meeting, saying: “The Orthodox Churches of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have led the way in developing a theology of the environment and its liturgical expression — a gift for which all Christian communions may give thanks. The Anglican Communion has observed the Season of Creation since 2012. Now we have the opportunity to build on this foundation, helping Churches of East and West glorify the Triune God together.”