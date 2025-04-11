New Global Partnership to Support Science Engagement Across the Anglican Communion

Posted on: April 11, 2025 10:25 AM

The global ecumenical science-faith engagement project Equipping Christian Leadership in an Age of Science (ECLAS) has partnered with the Anglican Communion Office (ACO) to support and enrich the work of the Anglican Communion Science Commission (ACSC).



The Revd Dr Muthuraj Swamy, Director of the Cambridge Centre for Christianity Worldwide (CCCW), will act as ECLAS Theological Facilitator and Researcher within the Anglican Communion Office, and explore how ECLAS research, projects and resources can further the work of the ACSC. He will also engage with ACSC "Provincial Lead Bishops" on science and faith, supporting them to reflect on their roles and activities. Dr Swamy will fulfil this role one day a week, alongside his work with the CCCW.

The Anglican Communion Science Commission exists to celebrate science as a God-given resource and to promote collaboration between faith and science communities for the betterment of people and planet. It equips Anglican churches to engage with scientific developments and ethical debate.

ECLAS has been working for more than a decade to help the Church see science and Christianity as mutually enriching.

Dr Swamy has already been working with ECLAS as a research consultant, helping to investigate how context affects how senior Christian leaders engage with science. ECLAS has been leading research into Christian leaders’ attitudes to science for more than a decade, alongside awards programmes for churches and theological colleges and providing support for the Church of England’s policy and influencing work.

Dr Swamy earned his PhD at the University of Edinburgh and moved to Cambridge in 2018. He previously worked as Associate Professor, Dean of Theology, and Dean of Postgraduate Studies at Union Biblical Seminary (Serampore University) in India, where he pioneered courses in science and theology. As CCCW Director, Dr Swamy teaches in the Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge, and in the Cambridge Theological Federation.

Dr Swamy said: "Christian engagement with science in different global contexts is part of understanding what World Christianity is, and I admire the work ECLAS and ACSC are doing in this area. I am delighted about this new partnership to strengthen this engagement in the Anglican Communion worldwide, especially among the senior church leaders. I look forward to working in this new role to learn about how Christians engage with science in different global contexts and what we can learn from each other so that we can work together in the service of God’s kingdom."

ECLAS Project Director The Reverend Professor David Wilkinson signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Right Reverend Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Office, on Tuesday 8 April to formalise the partnership.

Professor Wilkinson said: “This is an exciting partnership for ECLAS with the global Anglican Communion in supporting the wonderful initiative of the Anglican Communion Science Commission. In Dr Swamy we have the ideal person to bring theological depth and passion to engage with the big questions of science, and the wisdom and experience to see how different contexts enrich the conversation.”

The Reverend Canon Dr Stephen Spencer leads the theological education initiative for the Anglican Communion and is based at the Anglican Communion Office. He said: “Muthuraj’s contribution will take forward the science and faith initiative across the Anglican Communion. I am looking forward to seeing how the Provincial Lead Science bishops will be further resourced in what they are doing. It is really encouraging to see this partnership between ECLAS and the Science Commission through the ACO.”

Also in attendance at the signing were The Right Revd Dr Richard Cheetham, ECLAS Co-Director for Global Engagement, and Reverend Dr Kathryn Pritchard, ECLAS Co-Director, Director of Public Engagement and Research Fellow.

