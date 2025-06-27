New Chair of the Commission for Theological Education in the Anglican Communion announced

Posted on: March 19, 2025 1:06 PM

The Anglican Communion Office has announced the appointment of the Right Reverend Dr Victor Atta-Baffoe as the new Chair of the Commission for Theological Education in the Anglican Communion (CTEAC). He is Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast, Ghana and replaces The Most Revd Howard Gregory, who retired at the end of 2024.



CTEAC was created in February 2022, following approval from the Anglican Consultative Council’s Standing Committee. CTEAC aims to build upon and expand the work previously undertaken by the Theological Education in the Anglican Communion (TEAC), enhancing networking across seminaries and churches and developing online resources. Currently, 38 provinces currently have a nominated CTEAC commissioner.

Speaking of his appointment, Bishop Victor said: “As I step into the role of Chair of CTEAC, I do so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility and hope. Theological education is not merely an academic exercise but a vital means of equipping the Church for faithful witness, discipleship and mission. It forms the heart of how we understand and live out our faith in a world that is constantly changing.

“…I believe that theological education plays a vital role in fostering dialogue among Anglicans across the world. In a Communion marked by both diversity and shared faith, CTEAC has the opportunity to serve as a bridge - helping to connect different theological perspectives, cultural contexts, and expressions of Anglican identity. Theological education is not just about imparting knowledge. It is about shaping how we think, pray and relate to one another. CTEAC can help Anglicans understand one another more deeply and engage with both commonalities and differences in faith.”

Prior to his election and consecration in 2014, Bishop Victor was the Dean of St Nicholas Theological Seminary, Cape Coast, for twelve years. He was a member of the Inter-Anglican Doctoral and Theological Commission, Covenant Design Group, and also a recipient of the Lambeth St Augustine’s Cross Award for ‘Outstanding Lifelong Service to the Church and Society through Theological Education and Ecumenical Relations’. He is also a member of the Judicial Council of the Republic of Ghana.

Bishop Victor is also chairperson of the governing council of the Anglican Network of Institutions of Theological Education Preparing Anglicans for Ministry (ANITEPAM). He was a member of the ‘Bishops in Dialogue’ consultation, and Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith and Order. He is a member of the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission.

Welcoming Bishop Victor to the appointment, Reverend Canon Stephen Spencer, Director of Theology and Implementation at the Anglican Communion, said: “I am delighted that the Right Reverend Dr Victor Atta-Baffoe has agreed to be Chair of CTEAC. Bishop Victor has an extraordinary background in theological education and ecumenism, and has a wealth of experience in the commissions arena, having previously served on other Anglican Communion commissions such as IASCUFO. I know that Bishop Victor will guide CTEAC wisely during the next season of its work and look forward to the fruits of that future work.”



Bishop Victor’s first meeting as Chair of CTEAC was on 19th March.

