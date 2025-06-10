Youth advocates to attend the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Posted on: March 4, 2025 11:00 AM

A group of young advocates will represent Anglican voices at the United Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) meeting in New York, which runs between March 10-21.



Participating for the first week, Lulama Ntuta, Larissa Minniecon and Amal Sarah are among those attending in person or through online sessions. They will speak up about issues affecting women globally, including domestic violence and climate change, and contribute to discussions on implementing the Beijing Platform for Action.



Martha Jarvis, the Anglican Communion's Permanent Representative at the UN and Mandy Marshall, Director for Gender Justice with the Anglican Alliance will also attend.

The UN Commission on the Status of Women is the biggest event hosted by the United Nations in New York and one of the largest gatherings of women globally. It brings together leaders from the world’s governments to discuss how to address the inequalities and injustices experienced by women around the world.



This year's UNCSW reviews the progress countries have made in implementing the Beijing Platform for Action - an action plan all countries agreed in 1995 to ensure greater equality of opportunity for women and girls.



Each Anglican delegate is a young adult who has a role influencing youth and young women across the Communion. By attending UNCSW, they will have opportunity to speak up about issues impacting women and girls in their setting. The Commission will inform and shape their advocacy in civil society, as they seek to see the value of women recognised across their nation.

The delegation will participate in sessions about gender justice in young adults, women-led climate movements and preventing domestic violence. They will also work with other churches.

Around the world, women still suffer disproportionately from violence, poverty and discrimination. Most world crises and many international financial and legal systems compound the poverty experienced by women.

Members of the youth delegation supporting UNCSW have shared their hopes for the meeting.



Lulama Ntuta is a Youth Leader for the Church of Southern Africa. She said:



"As the global body promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women, the CSW is key in aligning with like-minded organisations... in doing the work at local level and it is key in developing solutions to advance women's rights at a global scale. Also important in challenging policies that exclude women."

Larissa Minniecon works with the the Anglican Church's National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Council in the Anglican Church of Australia and said:



“I am passionate about creating spaces for truth, healing, and hope. CSW69 is an opportunity to amplify Indigenous voices and work together for justice.”

Reggie Robertson is the Global Co-Convener of the Anglican Communion Youth Network. Encouraging the youth delegates attending UNCSW he said:

"I have always maintained that Gender-Based violence against women and girls is a pandemic that wrecks homes and destroys the hope, dreams, and aspirations of families. I see avenues such as the Commission on the Status of Women as a safe space where we can suggest practical ways of eradicating this canker from our communities. As a Youth Gender Advocate, I pray someday that much attention is also given to the male-child especially in the context of Africa, where they are not permitted to express emotions even if the situation hurts the most. This is an abuse that needs heed just like violence against our sisters and mothers."



Martha Jarvis is the Anglican Communion's Permanent Representative to the UN. She is taking part in the UN's Commission on the Status of Women and said:

"It is inspirational to know so many young female and male advocates across the Anglican Communion holding fast to Jesus's ways, as they work inside and outside the Church to see domestic violence stopped, the disproportionate impact of climate change on women reduced and discriminative laws changed. The UN Commission on the Status of Women is an unparalleled opportunity for them to be encouraged, to learn from each other and to strengthen their voices in political spaces. We pray for the fruit this will produce, especially at a time of change and uncertainty in our political systems worldwide, as we look to Jesus showing God's abundant love and value for women, often in remarkably counter-cultural ways.”



Mandy Marshall is the Director for Gender Justice with the Anglican Alliance. Also attending UNCSW Mandy said:



"I am delighted that at this year’s Commission on the Status of Women Commission, a group of young Anglican advocates will represent experiences of women and girls from their context into these important discussions. Each person is passionate about the issues and barriers facing women in today’s world. They will play a vital role in raising up the next generation of Anglican advocacy. Our prayer is that they will be courageous in calling for justice and sharing Gospel hope in all that they do. This year’s UNCSW is all about action as together, countries review how implementation and progress of the Beijing Action Plan since 1995. Only by working together, can we achieve greater equality for women and girls. Let us support women and girls to flourish into all God created us to be."



For more information about the work of Anglicans at UNCSW visit the Anglican Communion website.